Editorial

EXCLUSIVE: Mark Meadows: IG Report ‘Exceeded My Expectations’

William Davis Reporter
Republican North Carolina Rep. Mark Meadows told the Daily Caller this week that the Inspector General’s report on the origins of the Russia probe “exceeded his expectations.”

Meadows sat down with Daily Caller White House Correspondent Amber Athey to break down the report and its aftermath.

Listen to what Meadows had to say in this exclusive interview below.

