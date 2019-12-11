PREVIEW: Wisconsin Has To Beat Rutgers In Basketball

Wisconsin has a major basketball game Wednesday night against Rutgers, and we need to win.

The Badgers are currently 5-4, and coming off a dominating win over Indiana. It was by far and away the best game we played all year. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It was crystal clear proof that this team is damn good when we’re firing on all cylinders.

Now, we’re playing a Scarlet Knights team that is 6-3. Anybody who thinks this Rutgers team is just going to rollover and die is kidding themselves.

This Rutgers team is going to try to put the Badgers into the dirt. Luckily, we have no intention of allowing that to happen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb) on Dec 8, 2019 at 4:18pm PST

We have to rattle off a bunch of wins over the coming weeks, and we’re going to continue that trend Wednesday night against Rutgers.

Let the Scarlet Knights come. Let them come for us. We’ll see who is laughing when it’s all said and done. The Badgers aren’t rolling over for anybody.

We just murdered Indiana, and I have every intention of keeping that energy up. Rutgers has no idea what is going to hit them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb) on Dec 8, 2019 at 10:39am PST

Tune in Wednesday night on BTN at 7:00 EST. It’s going to be a bloodbath.