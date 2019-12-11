REPORT: Lane Kiffin Is Trying To Hire Alabama Staffers Away From Nick Saban

Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin is apparently trying to poach talent away from Alabama and Nick Saban.

According to a piece from Aaron Suttles in The Athletic, Kiffin is trying to hire current, former, and potential Crimson Tide staff members. He’s also reportedly offered a job to strength and conditioning coach Scott Cochran. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

New Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin is gunning for Alabama and Nick Saban. For his staff, he’s targeting current, former and potential UA coaches and staffers, including one long-time Saban coach. https://t.co/bkMMQvVVpt — Aaron Suttles (@AaronSuttles) December 11, 2019

“In his biggest coup attempt, Kiffin offered Alabama strength and conditioning coach Scott Cochran an on-the-field coaching position to try to steal him from Saban” https://t.co/j7074cp6gt — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 11, 2019

Well, that didn’t take long at all. I figured it’d take at least a couple weeks before Kiffin started stirring up major trouble in the SEC.

Turns out, it was only going to take a few days! Kiffin didn’t need weeks to cause gigantic problems. He got to work immediately.

That’s the kind of energy and work ethic that’ll propel Ole Miss back to the top.

I can’t wait for the war that is about to boil over between Saban and Kiffin. Let’s not forget, Saban kicked his former coordinator to the curb shortly before the national title loss to Clemson.

If you think Kiffin doesn’t want revenge on his former boss, then you just don’t understand how the human mind works.

Nothing, and I mean nothing, would make the legendary coach happier than driving a stake through the heart of Alabama.

Stay tuned, folks. Things in the SEC West are going to get out of control sooner rather than later, and the 2019 bowl season hasn’t even started yet.