REPORT: 8-Team Playoff Model Is ‘Circulating’ Around College Football

An expanded playoff model is reportedly making the rounds in the college football world.

According to Ross Dellenger, the athletic director of a Power Five program said there is an eight-team model “circulating” around the sport. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The model includes a field made up of the Power Five champions, two at-large bids and one Group of Five school.

A Power 5 AD in New York this week said a specific 8-team playoff model is circulating around the CFB world that would incorporate bowls, including a bowl-sponsored national championship game. The model:

– 5 auto bids for P5 champs

– 2 at-large

– 1 Group of 5 https://t.co/tTo387Udah — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) December 11, 2019

You know who had this idea a couple years ago? Me. I’ve been advocating for this model for years, and now we’re sitting here with it potentially being a very real thing.

If you don’t think that I have been out far ahead of this, then you’re not paying attention. This is the only model that makes perfect sense, and that’s why I’ve been all for it.

You need to take every single Power Five champion, you fill two of the remaining three spots with the next two highest ranked teams and the highest ranked Group of Five team gets the final spot.

You can set some stipulations on the Group of Five spot. For example, in order for the Group of Five to get the spot, they have to be in the top 15 or top 12.

That’s fine, I don’t think anybody is going to argue much with that.

An expanded playoff is good for college football. It’s not a bad thing at all. Now, should we go past eight?

No. That’s as large as the playoff field needs to get. This isn’t March Madness. It’s college football, and I think everybody can accept eight teams as the perfect number.

Sound off in the comments with what you think, but I’m guessing that most of you will agree with me.