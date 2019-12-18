Nancy Pelosi Shoots Glare At Democrats Who Clap As Impeachment Passes

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi shot a withering glare at Democrats who applauded when she announced that the first article of impeachment against President Donald Trump had passed Wednesday.

Right after Pelosi announced that “article one [of impeachment] is adopted,” a handful of Democrats began clapping, prompting Pelosi to make an angry face and hand gesture their way.

The applause undermined a key messaging point that Pelosi and other top Democrats had been pushing ahead of impeachment: that the vote to impeach was a somber affair and one that Democrats weren’t enjoying.

Democrats repeatedly said Wednesday that they were “sad” to be impeaching the president. Pelosi and other female Democrats wore black Wednesday to emphasize the gravity of the vote.

House Majority Whip Steny Hoyer drew laughter and jeers from Republican lawmakers Wednesday after he said Democrats “did not wish” to impeach Trump. (RELATED: Impeachment Star Adam Schiff Won First Congressional Race By Campaigning Against Impeachment)

“Democrats did not choose this impeachment. We did not wish for it,” said Hoyer. One Republican lawmaker interrupted Hoyer and shouted: “Oh, come on!” Other Republicans laughed at Hoyer’s assertion, with some booing the Maryland Democrat as well.

