REPORT: Oklahoma Players Rhamondre Stevenson, Ronnie Perkins, and Trejan Bridges Suspended For Playoff Game Against LSU

Three Oklahoma football players won’t play in the college football playoff game against LSU in the Peach Bowl.

According to SoonerScoop.com, Rhamondre Stevenson, Ronnie Perkins and Trejan Bridges have all been suspended for unknown reasons. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Head coach Lincoln Riley refused to address reports of the suspensions when he met with the media Wednesday.

Multiple sources have confirmed to SoonerScoop that Rhamondre Stevenson, Ronnie Perkins and Trejan Bridges have been suspended for the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. — SoonerScoop.com (@SoonerScoop) December 18, 2019

Lincoln Riley on the rumors of players being suspended for the Peach Bowl. “I’m aware of the report that’s out there. Unfortunately at this time, I cannot comment on it.”#CFBPlayoff | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/2L2p7SdP6y — Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) December 18, 2019

Perkins is one of the best players on the whole roster, and he’s huge for the Sooners on defense. Without him on the field against the Tigers, the defense is going to be even worse off than they already would be at full strength.

These three guys had better done something really bad in order to get suspended for the playoff. This is the college football playoff!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oklahoma Football (@ou_football) on Dec 8, 2019 at 5:40am PST

If you’re going to suspend your players for the playoff, they better have done some incredibly inexcusable stuff.

If not, Lincoln Riley is choosing a really bad time to send a message to his team. In fact, he’s picking the worst time possible.

The Sooners will play the Tigers December 28, and they’re likely going to get smoked. I hope Riley feels like whatever he’s doing is justified.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oklahoma Football (@ou_football) on Dec 7, 2019 at 5:35pm PST

If not, this could be a bad situation down in Oklahoma.