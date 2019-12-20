The Trailer For The Final Season Of ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Is Here

The moment we’ve all been waiting for is finally here. The final trailer for “Schitt’s Creek” was released Friday.

The beloved CBC sitcom had released a teaser, but today we were graced with the entire trailer. I won’t lie, the end brought a small tear to my eye.

Watch here:

The beginning of the end starts with Johnny (Eugene Levy), Moira (Catherine O’Hara), and Stevie (Emily Hampshire) filming a commercial for the small motel that the Rose’s made their own in the first two seasons.

The rest of the stars, including Jocelyn (Jennifer Robertson), Alexis (Annie Murphy), David (Dan Levy), Patrick (Noah Reid) and Ted (Dustin Mulligan), come into focus next in hilarious clips that capture each resident of Schitt's Creek perfectly.

Everyone who has watched this show has fallen in love with it, and so many big things happened at the end of season two. Spoiler: David and Patrick getting engaged plus Alexis and Ted moving to the Galapagos Islands for Ted’s research left big questions for fans on what happens next. The trailer didn’t answer any questions, but it left me more intrigued.

You can’t be anything but excited to see how the showrunners decided to wrap up this lovable, but dry humored sitcom.

The final season of “Schitt’s Creek” premieres on Jan. 7.