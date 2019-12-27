EXCLUSIVE: Inside Trump’s War Room On Debate Night

The Daily Caller got a behind-the-scenes look at the Trump campaign’s war room as they handled rapid-response for the December Democratic presidential debate.

Deputy communications directors Matt Wolking and Ali Pardo sat down with the DC to explain how they approach Democratic presidential debates and what they do to make President Donald Trump come out on top. Watch to see how the Trump War Room team reacted to key moments in the debate and how they used them to forward Trump’s message. (RELATED: Here Is Everything You Missed From The December Democratic Debate)

The Trump’s War Room team can be found on twitter at @TrumpWarRoom.

