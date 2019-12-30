Biden Proposes Putting Fossil Fuel Execs ‘In Jail’ Over The Climate

2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden suggested fossil fuel executives should go to jail if they do not act responsibly.

Biden spoke about “holding them liable for what they have done, particularly in those cases where your underserved neighborhoods and … you know the deal,” at a town hall in New Hampshire.

“And by the way, when they don’t and they’re deliberate, put them in jail,” Biden said.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.