Michigan Loses To Alabama 35-16 In The Citrus Bowl, Jim Harbaugh Has Now Lost Four Straight Bowl Games

The Michigan Wolverines lost the Citrus Bowl to Alabama 35-16 Wednesday afternoon.

The Wolverines entered today behaving like this was their Super Bowl. They were playing Alabama in an okay bowl game, and they were acting like this was the biggest day in program history. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That’s how Michigan came into today. Finally, Jim Harbaugh would have an opportunity to prove himself.

Michigan fans are acting like the Citrus Bowl against Alabama is the Super Bowl. It’s sad how far the Wolverines have fallen. They used to expect titles. Now, they’re treating a game against a 10-2 Crimson Tide team with a backup QB as the biggest event in program history. Sad! pic.twitter.com/VGuv27pFF0 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 1, 2020

Instead, Alabama playing in a bowl game they didn’t care about with a backup quarterback dominated the Wolverines.

That’s correct. In the biggest game in years for Michigan, they got boat raced by an Alabama team that couldn’t have cared less.

How embarrassing is that?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl) on Jan 1, 2020 at 12:25pm PST

That’s now four straight losses for Jim Harbaugh in bowl games. Four straight! I couldn’t make this stuff up if I tried.

Today should have been easy for them. They were playing a deflated Alabama team, and still got smacked around.

Is it all Harbaugh’s fault? No, but he’ll still get blamed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michigan Football (@umichfootball) on Jan 1, 2020 at 11:52am PST

It’s honestly just laughable at this point. Better luck next year, Wolverines! You just hate to see such bad things happen to such a great program!