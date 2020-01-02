Rudy Prepared To Testify About ‘Vast’ Corruption Of Democrats And Ukraine At Trump Trial

Personal attorney to President Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani, said Tuesday that he is prepared to testify at the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump about the “American Ukrainian corruption.”

Speaking to reporters from the president’s Mar-a-Lago retreat in Florida, Giuliani said, “I would testify, I would do demonstrations, I’d give lectures, I’d give summations or I do what I do best. I try the case,” Fox News reported. “I’d love to try the case.”

Although the House successfully passed two Articles of Impeachment against Trump in December, a lawyer who provided testimony for Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee has maintained that the president has not actually been impeached until the Senate officially receives the verdict — something House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has yet to do. (RELATED: Ted Cruz: Pelosi Sitting On Impeachment Is ‘An Admission Of Failure’)

The impeachment debate has focused on a July 25, 2019 telephone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The Democrats maintain that the president made military aid to Ukraine contingent up on that country investigating former Vice President Joe Biden; Trump has repeatedly denied all claims of impropriety.

Giuliani has acted as a sort of roving investigator in Ukraine and recently returned with a trove of more documents that he says alleges will further evidence for his claims of “vast” corruption in the eastern European country that deeply implicates top Democrats. (RELATED: Rudy Giuliani Accuses Former Ambassador To Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch Of Corruption, Perjury)

“What I learned is that the corruption in Ukraine is vast. It’s extensive. It highly involves the Democratic Party, not just in 2016, but for many years,” he said, in what he described as “American Ukrainian corruption.”

He said his investigating is still ongoing as he interviews witnesses and that he that he just needs the “right forum” to reveal his allegations, according to Fox.

“It will turn out to be a series of criminal acts that will involve the highest levels of the Obama administration,” he said. “And it’s the reason why the Democratic Party is in panic.”