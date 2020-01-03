Captain America’ Actress Mollie Fitzgerald To Act As Own Attorney After Being Charged In Mother’s Stabbing Death

“Captain America” star Mollie Fitzgerald has reportedly opted to act as her own attorney after being charged in the stabbing death of her mother.

The 38-year-old actress appeared by video Thursday in a Johnson County District courtroom after being arrested and accused of fatally stabbing her mother, Patricia Fitzgerald, according to the Kansas City Star. (RELATED: Captain America Said There Is Definitely A Pay Gap In Hollywood)

Mollie Fitzgerald, who had a minor role in “Captain America: The First Avenger,” was charged with murder after her mother, Patricia, was found dead from a stab wound. https://t.co/9MjCKkSVXg — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 2, 2020

The actress, who played a Stark Girl in the 2011 Marvel hit “Captain America: The First Avenger” told the judge that she plans to utilize the law degree she got from the University of Houston during the trial to deal with the second-degree murder charge. (RELATED: Chris Pratt, The Rock, And Other Celebrities Take #22Pushup Challenge To Honor Veterans)

She also informed the court that she objected to her ex-husband, Corey Jackson, being called as a witness, the outlet reported.

Fitzgerald was arrested on Tuesday by police in Olathe booked and remains in custody on $500,000 bail, per Page Six in a piece published Friday. She’s due back in court Thursday.

It all comes after the 68-year-old Fitzgerald was found dead in her home on December 20 in Olathe, about 22 miles southwest of Kansas City. Police said they were called to the home for a report of an “armed disturbance.” When officers arrived they discovered the older Fitzgerald suffering from a stab wound.

As previously reported, Patricia’s brother, Gary Hunziker, told the Associated Press that his sister was in the process of moving back to Kansas City from the Houston area and didn’t know what lead to her death.”It doesn’t matter the circumstances,” Hunziker said, according to the Associated Press. “The loss of a sister is what it’s all about.”

In addition to Mollie’s role in the first “Avengers” film, the actress most recently appeared in the 2018 movie “Trouble Is My Business,” according to IMDb.

She is also listed as having written or directed several other projects, including “The Lawful Truth” in 2014 and the “Absurd Illusions” in 2011.