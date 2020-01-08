REPORT: Anthony Davis Turns Down $146 Million Extension With The Lakers, Will Test Free Agency

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis will test the free agency waters this summer.

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, Davis declined a $146 million extension with the team in order to test the market in the offseason.

He’ll be eligible to sign a five-year deal worth up to $202 million.

That trade this past offseason sure is going to look stupid if Davis bounces after a single season. The Lakers gave up some great pieces, including Lonzo Ball, to get the talented big man.

If he jumps ship after a single season, that won’t go down as a smart decision at all.

You have to wonder what Davis’ endgame is here. Does he really want to leave Los Angeles? The Lakers are balling right now, and he gets to play with LeBron James.

I’m not sure he’s going to find a much better situation anywhere else. It would seem like he’s in the best position possible.

He might just be doing this in order to force the Lakers to tune the roster to a way he wants it. I honestly have no idea.

All I know for sure is that Davis is going to get paid stacks of money this summer. He is already rich. He’s just about to get a hell of a lot richer.