Cardi B Says She Wants ‘To Be A Politician’ And ‘Part Of Congress’

Cardi B tweeted to her millions of followers that she wants “to be a politician” and is thinking about going back to school in order to eventually be “part of Congress.”

“I think I want to be a politician,” the 27-year-old rapper wrote to her followers in a series of tweets. The tweets were noted by Page Six in a piece published Monday. “I really love government even tho I don’t agree with Goverment [sic].”(RELATED: Tomi Lahren Hits Back After Cardi B Threatens To Get Her Leash Once Again)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cardib (@iamcardib) on Dec 9, 2019 at 5:10pm PST

I think I want to be a politician.I really love government even tho I don’t agree with Goverment — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 12, 2020

“Like I was watching War documentaries,” she added, without explaining further which ones she was watching. “No matter how many weapons a country have you need people!”(RELATED: Tomi Lahren Responds To Cardi B’s ‘Dog Walk’ Threat)

Like I was watching War https://t.co/r4gwhTQkHy matter how many weapons a country have you need people ! How are you trying to go against a country and possibly start a war when this country lacks patriotism? I barely see people claiming they LOVE being American. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 12, 2020

“How are you trying to go against a country and possibly start a war when this country lacks patriotism? I barely see people claiming they LOVE being American,” the “Hustlers” star continued. “I do feel like if I go back to school and focus up I can be part of Congress. I deadass have sooo much ideas that make sense. I just need a couple of years of school and I can shake the table.”

Like I was watching War https://t.co/r4gwhTQkHy matter how many weapons a country have you need people ! How are you trying to go against a country and possibly start a war when this country lacks patriotism? I barely see people claiming they LOVE being American. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 12, 2020

As previously reported, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper has made it clear in the past she is not a fan of President Donald Trump. She has thrown her support behind Bernie Sanders in the 2020 race.

“One thing that I like about Bernie [Sanders] is that, you know, there’s proof that he’s been doing this for years,” the rapper shared in a Vogue article. “That he been caring about people for years. That it’s inside of him, being a humanitarian. When I see the candidates be like, oh well, some of his bills, they not perfect.”

“If he’s such a perfect person, why is Vermont not perfect,” she added. “People are not perfect, but he has the perfect intentions. He naturally cares about minorities. He actually cares about people getting Medicare because he knows they can’t afford it. I don’t feel like he’s just saying these things ’cause he want the vote.”