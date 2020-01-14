Clemson Early Favorites To Win The 2020 College Football National Title

The Clemson Tigers are the early favorites to win the national football title next season.

According to odds from SuperBook USA, Clemson leads the field at 9/4. Ohio State is at 3/1, Alabama is at 6/1, Georgia and LSU are both at 8/1 and Florida is at 14/1. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can see the full list below.

Odds to win 2020 @CFBPlayoff title via @SuperBookUSA: Clem 9/4

OhioSt 3/1

Bama 6/1

UGA, LSU 8/1

UF 14/1

Aub, ND, OU, Ore, PSU, A&M 30/1

Mich, Texas 40/1

Wis 60/1

ArizSt, ISU, Minn, OkSt, Tenn, USC, Utah, Wash 100/1

Iowa 200/1

FSU, Ind, Miami, Neb, TCU, UCF, VT 300/1 — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) January 14, 2020

I know Clemson lost last night to LSU in the title game, but they absolutely should be the favorites to win the next title.

As long as Trevor Lawrence is playing for Dabo Swinney, then they have to be the favorite. It’s that simple.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clemson Football (@clemsonfb) on Jan 10, 2020 at 12:04pm PST

He’s the best quarterback in America and won a national title his freshman year. There’s nothing that rattles that young man.

He’s also the best quarterback prospect in probably at least two decades. With Lawrence under center, Clemson is the easy pick.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clemson Football (@clemsonfb) on Dec 28, 2019 at 9:35pm PST

Next, we have Ohio State. Similar situation. With Justin Fields out there balling for the Buckeyes, they’re always going to be near the top of the list.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Fields (@justnfields) on Dec 27, 2019 at 6:35pm PST

Fields is one of the best players in America, and might be the second best quarterback returning in the NCAA next season behind Lawrence.

It’s easy to slide them into the second slot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Fields (@justnfields) on Sep 24, 2019 at 6:30pm PDT

After that you have a huge drop off in my eyes, and it could be anybody. Sound off in the comments with who you’re taking.

I already can’t wait. Only 228 days until college football is back!