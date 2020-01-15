Gardner Minshew Flies Fighter Jet During His Road Trip Across America

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew’s road trip across America has now included getting up in the air in a fighter jet.

Minshew posted two photos of himself with the Air Force Thunderbirds, and one of them was next to a specialized plane featuring his name. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He captioned the post, “What an incredible day spent flying with the @afthunderbirds . Taking on 9.1 G’s and over 500 MPH was an experience like no other! Awesome to see our military exude such pride and precision in what they do!”

The Thunderbirds also shared a short video on their official Instagram story of Minshew getting a flight briefing.

Gardner Minshew (@GardnerMinshew5) is now flying fighter jets during his road trip across America. Below is a video shared by the Air Force Thunderbirds during his flight briefing in Nevada. His trip is everything I hoped for and much more. pic.twitter.com/0tb73TZJpQ — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 15, 2020

If you’re not enjoying this road trip, then I seriously have to wonder if something is wrong with you. Gardner Minshew is out here flying fighter jets!

Every single part of this road trip has been incredible, and I’m enjoying it immensely. One day, he’s duck hunting and the next he’s out here flying around at 500 mph.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gardner Minshew (@gardnerminshew5) on Jan 9, 2020 at 1:00pm PST

It’s been everything I hoped for and much more. I can’t wait to see what Minshew does next during the offseason.

When they look back in history, they are gonna be talking about three things: The discovery of fire

Invention of the submarine

This road trip@TravelcampRV | @GardnerMinshew5#JackieMoon pic.twitter.com/MtJ7iljoYi — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) January 8, 2020

It’s honestly every bit as entertaining as his play on the field.