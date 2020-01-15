Ronan Farrow Will Investigate Threats Against Journalists In New HBO Documentary

Pulitzer prize winning journalist Ronan Farrow has partnered with HBO and Loki Films to produce a documentary investigating threats towards journalists.

The news of the documentary was announced Wednesday during HBO’s Television Critics Association winter press tour, according to a report published by Entertainment Tonight. The documentary will focus on the violence, intimidation and threats directed at journalists investigation governments and corporations.



“Around the world, journalists are under fire,” Farrow said in a statement, via ET. “They’re being spied on using new surveillance technology, imprisoned, even murdered. And we’re seeing evolving tactics deployed against reporters in the United States, too, against the backdrop of a new era of misinformation campaigns and rhetoric that seeks to undermine the very idea of objective reporting. I’m so grateful to have the opportunity to work with Rachel, Heidi, and HBO to tell these stories.”

Farrow's documentary will follow journalists in the United States and internationally.

“Now more than ever, as evidenced by Ronan’s recent reporting, unbiased investigative journalism is both essential and under siege,” HBO Programming President Casey Bloys said. “We’re excited to provide a platform for Ronan, Heidi and Rachel to shed light on the harrowing circumstances thrust upon journalists in their tireless pursuit of the truth.”

“Reporters covering this upcoming political cycle will be working in a vitriolic, deeply divided country — and our cameras will bear witness to this make or break moment for America’s dedication to a free press,” Rachel Grady of Loki Films added.

The documentary comes after Farrow detailed his experience with intimidation as he was investigating rape allegations surrounding director Harvey Weinstein in his book “Catch And Kill.”