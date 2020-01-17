Report: Lady Gaga Working On First Solo Single In Four Years

Lady Gaga has reportedly been busy working in the studio on her first solo single to come out in the last four years, with the full album due out sometime this year.

The 33-year-old singer reportedly spent some time with her then-boyfriend, Dan Horton, an audio technician to the stars, in June of last year, and now it’s being reported that the “Poker Face” singer will release that highly-anticipated track next month, according to The Sun in a piece published Friday.(RELATED: REPORT: How ‘A Star Is Born’ Put Stress On Bradley Cooper And Lady Gaga’s Relationship)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on Dec 10, 2019 at 12:02pm PST

“Gaga has been working hard in the studio for the last year and is really excited about what she’s got,” an insider shared with the outlet. (RELATED: Take A Look Back At Adriana Lima’s Career With Victoria’s Secret)

“She is sticking to what she is good at and the first single is very pop,” the source added. “She knows she can’t spend too long away from the industry so wants to come back now while there’s still so much love for her.”

The insider explained that not only is the “Shallow” hitmaker planning to drop a full album later this year, there is reportedly plans in the works for a tour that will kick off in the United Kingdom.

It comes following reports last year that Gaga and Horton had been busy working on “new music.

“Gaga has been hard at work on her new music for most of August and it’s been really fun as the studio is in her own home now,” per the Daily Mail.

“Dan hasn’t fully moved in but he has been spending a lot of time there and is working closely with her team.”

We can hardly wait!