EXCLUSIVE: The Trump Victory Team Has Knocked On A Million Doors

Trump Victory, the combined field efforts between President Donald Trump’s 2020 presidential campaign, and the Republican National Committee (RNC) announced a major milestone Monday.
The Trump victory team knocked on its one millionth door Saturday in the crucial swing state of New Hampshire, the committee announced. (RELATED: Trump Campaign, RNC Raise More Than $100 Million In Second Quarter)
“We are proud of the money we have raised, and even prouder of the infrastructure that that money has enabled us to build. Our permanent, data-driven ground game is unmatched and will be the key to our success this November,” RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel told the Daily Caller.
Even as House Democrats have spent the past year moving to impeach the president, the Trump campaign and the RNC have continued to pull in record fundraising hauls. (RELATED: Impeachment Proceedings Usually Move Swiftly, But Democrats Are Playing It Slow)
Most recently, the joint committee between the Trump campaign and the RNC raked in $154 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, and reported roughly $195 million cash on hand headed into the 2020 election year.
“Our millionth door knocked marks a major milestone in our path toward victory as our grassroots army continues to spread the message of President Trump and Republicans’ winning agenda,” McDaniel said.