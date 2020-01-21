Ivanka Trump Blows Off Jim Acosta’s Impeachment Questions In Davos, Switzerland

First daughter and presidential adviser Ivanka Trump ignored impeachment questions from CNN’s Jim Acosta when he approached her in Davos.

Trump, who traveled with President Donald Trump to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, was on hand to promote the Pledge to America’s Workers and “wage growth and job creation in the United States.” (RELATED: ‘God Bless All Our Heroes In Uniform’: Ivanka Trump Touts Marines Defending US Embassies)

Headed to Davos to call on the world’s largest employers to sign our #PledgetoAmericasWorkers and join us in unleashing the potential of our people and accelerating the historic wave of opportunity, wage growth and job creation in the United States. — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) January 20, 2020

Acosta approached Trump as she descended a staircase, asking her to comment on her father’s impeachment trial which was set to begin just hours later.

Ivanka Trump declines to comment to @CNN on her father’s impeachment trial as it gets underway. #WEF2020 https://t.co/ttQJVVLnV4 — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 21, 2020

Acosta also noted that other White House officials had given him similar responses with regard to the impeachment trial.

Much of the same from cabinet secretaries and other top WH aides at forum. Up until now they’ve been keeping clear of impeachment questions. https://t.co/hcll9zScUG — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 21, 2020

Donald Trump Jr. responded by attacking Acosta, calling him “one of the most dishonest reporters in all of Washington.”