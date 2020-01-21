Media

Ivanka Trump Blows Off Jim Acosta’s Impeachment Questions In Davos, Switzerland

Screen Shot/Twitter/@MattHoyeCNN

Twitter/@MattHoyeCNN

Virginia Kruta Associate Editor
Font Size:

First daughter and presidential adviser Ivanka Trump ignored impeachment questions from CNN’s Jim Acosta when he approached her in Davos.

Trump, who traveled with President Donald Trump to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, was on hand to promote the Pledge to America’s Workers and “wage growth and job creation in the United States.” (RELATED: ‘God Bless All Our Heroes In Uniform’: Ivanka Trump Touts Marines Defending US Embassies)

Acosta approached Trump as she descended a staircase, asking her to comment on her father’s impeachment trial which was set to begin just hours later.

Acosta also noted that other White House officials had given him similar responses with regard to the impeachment trial.

Donald Trump Jr. responded by attacking Acosta, calling him “one of the most dishonest reporters in all of Washington.”