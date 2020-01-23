Former ‘Bachelorette’ Contestant Tyler Gwozdz Dead At 29

Former “Bachelorette” contestant Tyler Gwozdz has been reported dead.

Gwozdz was a contestant on Hannah Brown’s season of “The Bachelorette,” which aired in 2019, according to a report published Thursday by The Hollywood Reporter.

The Palm Beach County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed they have a person by the name Gwozdz, but could not release any other information due to the ongoing investigation, THR confirmed.

Gwozdz was 29 years old at the time of his death. (RELATED: Here’s The Champagne-Bottle Screw-Up From ‘The Bachelor’ The Internet Can’t Stop Laughing About)

A spokesperson for the Boca Raton Police Services Department confirmed they “responded to a medical overdose” involving Gwozdz on Jan. 13, People magazine reported.

In the 911 call obtained by People, a woman can be heard attempting to locate Narcan, an opioid reversal nasal spray.

Gwozdz was reportedly taken to an intensive care unit, according to TMZ. He was listed as a patient as stable, but in critical condition until Tuesday, the outlet reported.

Gwozdz was the recipient of the first one-on-one date with Brown, but he disappeared from the show shortly after with no explanation.

“This was a decision that I came to with producers, and something that I’ve come to realize what is the best decision that could’ve been made,” Gwozdz said in a statement to Refinery29 at the time. He was reportedly attending graduate school for clinical psychology at the time of filming.