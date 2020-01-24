‘World’s Worst Cat’ Has Over 115 Applications For Adoption, Shelter Says

Over 115 applicants have applied to adopt a cat dubbed the “world’s worst cat,” a shelter in North Carolina said Friday.

The Mitchell County Animal Rescue posted an adoption ad for Perdita the cat Wednesday on Facebook.

“Meet Perdita, not for the faint of heart. LIKES: staring into your soul until you feel as if you may never be cheerful again; the song Cat Scratch Fever, the movie Pet Cemetery (Church is her hero), jump scares (her specialty), lurking in dark corners, being queen of her domicile, fooling shelter staff into thinking she’s sick (vet agrees … she’s just a jerk),” the shelter wrote, adding:

“She’s single and ready to be socially awkward with a socially awkward human who understands personal space.”

The shelter waived an adoption for the 4-year-old domestic shorthair who the animal rescue took in on Christmas Eve. (RELATED: The Internet Really Hated The Movie ‘Cats’)

“We thought something was hurting her, but it turns out she’s just a jerk,” shelter office manager Brittany Taylor told ABC News.

Perdita’s previous owner died.

WATCH:

“We are no longer taking applications for her adoption and have narrowed the search down some today,” Mitchell County Animal Rescue wrote Friday on Facebook.

WATCH:

The shelter will make a decision on her new owner Monday.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.