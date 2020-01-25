Sen. Manchin Discusses The One Big Takeaway He Had During Trump’s Legal Defense

Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia said Saturday that President Donald Trump’s legal defense did a “good job” defending the president after House Democrats made their case for impeachment.

Trump’s legal defense is “making me think about things,” Manchin, a Democrat, told CNN’s Manu Raju. His comments come as Trump’s team is given a period of time to defend the president’s dealings with Ukraine’s president.

“One thing that stuck in my mind is they said there isn’t a witness they have had so far that had direct contact with the president. I’d love to hear from [Office of Management and Budget Director Mick] Mulvaney and [former national security adviser John] Bolton,” he said. “I’ll be very impartial til the end.”

House Democrats believe Bolton’s possible testimony in the impeachment trial could be a game-breaker, leading to more potential charges leveled against the president.

Trump indicted in a Jan. 10 Fox News interview that he would use executive privilege to prevent Bolton’s testimony. (RELATED: Republican Senators Are Literally Playing With Kids’ Toys During The Impeachment Trial)

Bolton, once one of Trump’s biggest supporters, made several eyebrow-raising comments after getting fired from the White House, namely suggesting in November that America’s “national security priorities is under attack from within.”

House Democratic leadership laid out the case for impeaching and removing the president from office on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of justice.

