NBA Postpones Clippers Vs. Lakers Game After The Death Of Kobe Bryant

The Clippers and Lakers won’t play as scheduled Tuesday night.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the two teams from Los Angeles have had their highly-anticipated game postponed. (RELATED: NBA Legend Kobe Bryant Dies In Helicopter Crash)

The move comes after legendary Lakers guard Kobe Bryant was killed in a tragic Sunday helicopter crash in California.

Lakers-Clippers game tomorrow postponed, NBA says. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 27, 2020

This is probably the correct move. There had been some whispers that the games were going to get postponed Sunday night, but that didn’t happen.

Now, the Lakers and Clippers will have their game pushed back to a later date. Given the situation, it’s hard to argue against the decision from Adam Silver.

The players, fans, coaches and everybody else associated with the league are struggling right now. Kobe Bryant was a giant in the sport, and his life was cut tragically short.

It’s a heartbreaking situation, and the Lakers especially need some time to process what has happened. I don’t blame Silver one bit for postponing the Tuesday night game.

Keep checking back for more updates on this developing situation.