Hunter Biden Spotted At Waldorf With Pregnant Wife

Hunter Biden was spotted Friday with pregnant wife Melissa Cohen Biden, according to PageSix. The two were seen jumping out of their Porsche Panamera to grab lunch at the Waldorf Astoria in New York City.

Hunter Biden snapped grabbing lunch with pregnant wife at Waldorf Astoria https://t.co/3nqLdW8F5A pic.twitter.com/y6cJmgU0cQ — Page Six (@PageSix) January 27, 2020

Hunter, the son of 2020 presidential candidate and former VP Joe Biden, has been in some hot water lately. He’s faced increased scrutiny into his role at Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian gas company on which he served as a board member. The embattled son is also the subject of a paternity case in Arkansas, alleging that Hunter is the father of former stripper Lunden Roberts’ young child. (RELATED: Biden On Calls For His Testimony: ‘This Impeachment Is About Trump’s Conduct, Not Mine’)

As President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial drags on in the Senate, Hunter’s testimony could potentially play a key role if he was compelled to testify. Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz called Hunter’s testimony “directly relevant.” Michigan Democratic Sen. Gary Peters also left the door open to the possibility. (RELATED: Amy Klobuchar Has No Interest In Seeing Hunter Biden Testify In ‘Sham Investigation)