Grocery Store Joe And Kendall Long Of ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Call It Quits

“Bachelor In Paradise” couple Joe Amabile and Kendall Long have called it quits.

The news comes almost two years after the couple got together on the 27th season of “BIP,” according to a report published Wednesday by Bachelor Nation.

“We have decided mutually to go our separate ways,” the two said in a statement to the outlet. “Joe has made the decision to move back to Chicago while Kendall will be remaining in her hometown of Los Angeles.”

“Our family and friends have always been an extremely important element to who we are as people,” the statement continued. “We can’t imagine continuing our lives without them closer, especially when thinking of starting a family of our own one day. We both respect each others’ decision and still have a great deal of love for each other. We appreciate all the love and support everyone has given us throughout our relationship.” (RELATED: ‘The Bachelor’ To Air Two Episodes Next Week After A Kicked Off Contestant Returned To The Show)

This is honestly some of the saddest news out of the “Bachelor” franchise. Grocery Store Joe was an immediate season favorite after he was kicked off Becca Kufrin’s season on the very first night. Kendall truly became a fan favorite after her and Joe got together on “BIP.”

They ultimately broke up at the end of the show in 2018, just to get back together after Kendall traveled to Chicago. Bachelor Nation was truly rooting for this couple and I’m sad to see their relationship end.

That does mean that Grocery Store Joe is back on the market!