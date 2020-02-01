College Student In Boston Confirmed With Coronavirus, NYC Patient Being Tested

Health officials in Massachusetts confirmed a college student in Boston has been infected with coronavirus, marking the eighth case across the United States.

The male University of Massachusetts Boston student recently returned from traveling in Wuhan, China, according to the state’s Department of Public Health. He is under quarantine and will not be released into the public until health professionals deem there is no threat of infecting others.

“We are grateful that this young man is recovering and sought medical attention immediately,” Massachusetts Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel said in the statement. “Massachusetts has been preparing for a possible case of this new coronavirus, and we were fortunate that astute clinicians took appropriate action quickly.” (RELATED: Coronavirus Death Toll Surpasses 200 As Outbreak Impacts Travelers Worldwide)

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said the risk of being infected with coronavirus is low, but to still take the same precautions one would when avoiding the common cold or the flu.

Although the risk of the coronavirus to Boston residents remains low, we request that people take many of the same steps to prevent colds and the flu, such as: washing hands often, covering coughs and sneezes and staying home when you are sick. — Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) February 1, 2020

Health officials in New York City are testing a patient who recently traveled to Wuhan, China — the city where officials believe the virus originated — as well. The individual is younger than 40, according to The New York Times, and a sample is being sent for further testing with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The death toll from coronavirus in China has risen to almost 300, and the number of infected tops an estimated 13,000 worldwide.

Symptoms of coronavirus include coughing, fever, tightness in the chest and shortness of breath.

