Prepare For The Super Bowl With These Epic Sports Speeches

It’s Super Bowl Sunday, and we have the perfect way for everybody to prepare for the big game between the Chiefs and 49ers.

Everybody knows the biggest way to prepare for any major sporting event is with some great speeches. Luckily for all of you, I’ve got you taken care of. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Whether it’s “Miracle” or “Friday Night Lights,” there’s nothing that gets the blood pumping like a great sports speech.

Check out the best ones below to prepare for the Super Bowl today.

Who else is ready to run through a wall right now? I know I am. I could watch those speeches on repeat for hours and hours.

They’ll never get old. Coach Taylor and Herb Brooks could inspire you to do just about anything. If you’re not juiced right now, you might want to check your pulse to make sure you’re still alive.

As for the game, I hope you’ve got your beer on ice, the grill hot and you’re ready for a great day because it’s going to be a fun one.

As for a bonus, enjoy the final moments of the Miracle on Ice. There’s nothing to start the day like watching us beat some communists in the greatest hockey game ever played.

Make sure to tune in at 6:30 EST on Fox to catch the action!