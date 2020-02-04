Traffic On Pornhub Plummeted During The Super Bowl, Spiked In Kansas City After The Win

Pornhub didn’t have a great night of traffic during the Super Bowl.

According to a release from the adult content company, traffic plummeted when the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers for the Lombardi Trophy, and was down as much as 22% late in the game.

However, following the action, traffic got a 12% bounce and traffic in Kansas City specifically was up as much as 22%.

There we also some specific search terms that saw gigantic increases throughout Super Bowl Sunday. "Super Bowl" and "Superbowl" shot up more than 5,000%, searches for Shakira were up 1,401% and searches for "touchdown" were up 1,664%.

What the hell a "touchdown" search could yield is beyond me, but the numbers speak for themselves.

No matter what you think of porn, Pornhub releasing its insight during major events is some of the best advertising a major company does.

People are fascinated by this kind of data. For example, “cheerleader orgy” saw a traffic increase of 923%.

Anybody who says they could have predicted that is absurd, and yet, here we are. These numbers always make waves on the internet, and it’s for good reason.

People are genuinely curious at the debauchery of others.

Finally, I am a little surprised that traffic went up so much in Kansas City after the win. Shouldn’t people have been out in the streets celebrating and drinking beers?

No offense to the people over at Pornhub, but streaming adult content shouldn’t be high on the list of priorities.

Either way, once again, Pornhub has managed to dominate the internet with these stats.