Former Stanford Quarterback K.J. Costello Transfers To Mississippi State

Former Stanford quarterback K.J. Costello is transferring to Mississippi State for his final season of college football.

Costello, who had a dominating 2018 campaign with the Cardinal, announced the decision on his Instagram late Monday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KJ Costello (@lil_kev) on Feb 3, 2020 at 2:55pm PST

This is a huge get for Mike Leach and the Bulldogs. It’s a massive transfer signing. Everybody knows Leach likes airing it out all over the field.

Throwing the ball is what the offensive genius loves doing. It’s made him a winner everywhere he’s gone, and it’s allowed his quarterbacks to put up monster stats.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KJ Costello (@lil_kev) on May 20, 2019 at 8:48pm PDT

Now, he’s building up a new offense in Starkville, and he just found himself his quarterback. Costello is a very good player.

He had some injury issues in 2019, but I’d bet just about anything he flourishes under Mike Leach’s watch. He’s going to put up some monster stats.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KJ Costello (@lil_kev) on May 1, 2019 at 7:45pm PDT

It might only be February, but the 2020 season is off to a hot start for Leach and the Bulldogs. It looks like the fans are in for a very fun time with Costello running the offense.