More People Watched The Super Bowl Than Voted In The 2016 Presidential Election

One tweet tells us all we need to know about whether or not football is more popular than politics in America.

According to Fox Sports’ Michael Mulvihill, 148.5 million Americans watched at least part of the Kansas City Chiefs beating the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl on Fox. The game averaged about 102 million viewers in the early data.

That’s substantially more than the less than 140 million people who voted in the 2016 presidential election when then-Republican candidate for President Donald Trump beat former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

148.5 million Americans watched all or part of Super Bowl LIV. 138.8 million Americans voted in the 2016 Presidential election. — Michael Mulvihill (@mulvihill79) February 3, 2020

This sums it up really nicely. There are more Americans who just want to live life and enjoy themselves than those who want to get spun up about politics nonstop. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That’s just the reality of the situation. The media tries to convince us that this country is bitterly divided and that politics reign supreme.

That data from Sunday night would seem to tell a very different story. It’s important to remember that we have more in common than what makes us different.

I’ve never seen anybody get ostracized for their political views during a football game. It’s just about the action on the field.

Next time somebody preaches about the importance of politics, just show them the tweet above from Mulvihill. At the end of the day, we all have our views, but they shouldn’t keep us apart.

We should use things like the Super Bowl and football to unify. Clearly, more people were interested in watching at least part of the game than voting in 2016.