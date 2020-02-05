Local Alabama Super Bowl Ad For Maloney-Lyons Shows Famous Insurance Mascots Being Executed

The best Super Bowl ad in 2020 was one the vast majority of America never even saw during the game.

According to Apex Marketing Group, an ad for the law firm Maloney-Lyons aired in the Mobile, Alabama, market and it's without question the best one from the game.

Maloney-Lyons recreated famous killing scenes from “The Godfather” as they whacked insurance mascots. Watch the incredible commercial below.

I didn’t see this until Tuesday night when Darren Rovell tweeted it, but how the hell wasn’t this a national ad?

This is hands down the best Super Bowl promo we had, and only the people living in the Mobile, Alabama, media market got to see it.

I don’t know who came up with this idea, but they deserve a gigantic raise.

Everything about the ad from Maloney-Lyons was awesome. The elevator doors opening and the Geico guy getting smoked, Flo getting taken out in bed and everything else was incredible.

Again, the genius who came up with this idea won the Super Bowl, and the vast majority of America never got to even see it.

That’s truly a damn shame.

Major props to Maloney-Lyons for the entertaining commercial. I just wish more people had seen it during the Super Bowl.