HIGHLIGHTS: Wisconsin Beats Ohio State 70-57, Badgers Improve To 14-10

The Wisconsin Badgers rocked Ohio State 70-57 Sunday afternoon.

Coming into the game today, the Badgers had to get a win. We entered the match 13-10, and our March Madness hopes needed a serious boost.

Well, we got that boost today, and we got it in spades. We absolutely rocked the Buckeyes, and the whole team looked damn good doing it.

We had a bunch of passion, we played with a high energy level, and we went on the attack from the start of the game through the end.

I loved everything I saw out of the Badgers today.

If this is the kind of energy we’re going to carry through our final seven games of the season, then we’re going to be just fine.

We came out attempting to prove a point against the Buckeyes today, and we got the job done. I couldn’t be prouder of the Badgers for how they played today.

Next up for the Badgers is a showdown against Nebraska this upcoming Saturday. We’ll be ready, gentlemen. Wisconsin will be ready.