Valentina Shevchenko Lands Brutal Kick To The Head During Win Over Katlyn Chookagian At UFC 247

Valentina Shevchenko landed an insane kick during her Saturday night win over Katlyn Chookagian at UFC 247.

During the second round of the highly-anticipated UFC fight, Shevchenko hit Chookagian with a wheelhouse kick, and it was absolutely brutal.

The sound of it alone will make your skin crawl. Watch a video of the play below.

How the hell did Chookagian stay on her feet after that kick? Seriously, how the hell did she stay standing?

That kick should have sent her to the promised land. Instead, she just stumbled for a moment before regaining her composure.

Ultimately, Chookagian still lost the fight. After all, Shevchenko is one of the best fighters on the planet. It was an uphill battle for Chookagian from the start.

Still, the fact she managed to stay on her feet is insanely impressive. Props to her for not going down when I think 99% of us reading this would have been in the hospital after that kick.

As for Shevchenko, that woman is only going to continue to do huge things in the fighting game.