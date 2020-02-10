Seattle Dragons Offensive Lineman Dillon Day Drops F-Bomb During Live Interview

Seattle Dragons lineman Dillon Day had a line for the ages during the start of the XFL season during a loss to the DC Defenders.

One of the coolest parts of the new league is that players get interviewed right on the sidelines after big plays.

When a mic was shoved in Day’s face following some bad offensive outings, he told Diana Russini, “We’re trying to make some stuff happen, but they’re doing a little extra pushing and shoving. We’re trying to get our f**king job done.”

The audio on the ABC broadcast was immediately killed. Watch the hilarious comment below.

The XFL sideline interview is great “I’m just trying to get my fucking job done” pic.twitter.com/oIAsOH7nMP — gifdsports (@gifdsports) February 8, 2020

This is the kind of energy we need in the XFL. The XFL simply can’t be a vanilla league. It just can’t be if it wants to survive.

The sideline interviews are a great idea from Vince McMahon and Oliver Luck. Why? It’s because we get authentic moments like this one.

Day got asked a question and he gave a straight answer. Did it include the f-bomb? Yes, and that’s what it made it so awesome.

Props to Day for keeping it real. The XFL is off to a hot start, and I’m loving it.