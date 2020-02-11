Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade: Donald Trump Jr. Could Be ‘Possibly The 46th President Of The United States’

Font Size:

Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade made a major prediction Tuesday about Donald Trump Jr.’s possible political career, saying he may be the 46th president of the United States. “We just got a chance to witness possibly the 46th president of the United States,” Kilmeade said, causing Trump Jr. to laugh and reply, “Stop it.” During Trump Jr.’s appearance on “Fox & Friends,” he defended his father and the Trump family from attacks. “If you went through, on a daily basis what he did, the attacks, just look at what I went through, what they put his family through, right? Hunter Biden totally off limits, but Barron Trump — you can go after him that’s totally okay because he’s a Trump kid.” “If he did what most conservatives did, just sort of roll over and die, when challenged by the left, you wouldn’t have the accomplishments that he has,” he also said. (RELATED: Donald Trump Jr. Calls For Mitt Romney To Be Expelled From GOP) The president’s son joined President Donald Trump on stage during a rally in New Hampshire Monday night, leading some in the crowd to cheer “46!” The crowd starts chanting “46! 46! 46!” for @DonaldJTrumpJr in Manchester, NH pic.twitter.com/qkyimn0YTC — Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) February 10, 2020