Virginia Nears Legalizing Sports Gambling As Separate Bills Pass House And Senate

Virginia might be the latest state in America to legalize sports gambling.

According to Michael Phillips, the state House and Senate have passed separate bills in support of legalized sports gambling.

Now, the two chambers will come together to iron out a final version.

The Virginia House just passed the sports betting law. Still needs Senate and Governor approvals. Of note:

-Online/mobile betting is legal

-No betting on Va colleges

-No in-game betting on any colleges

-Pro sports teams can offer in-stadium betting — michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) February 10, 2020

Momentum growing – Virginia Senate passes a similar bill. Two differences:

1) No ban on Va colleges/in-game college betting

2) sports books for pro teams limited to stadiums yet to be built. Both sides now meet to come up with a final version, then send it back for new votes. — michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) February 10, 2020

This is a win for America. It’s news like this that makes me proud to be a supporter of the red, white and blue.

Sports gambling should 100% be legalized in every part of America. It’s slowly gaining traction throughout the country, and I’m glad to see Virginia be the latest state to join the movement.

If you hate sports gambling, then you essentially hate freedom. It’s that simple. There’s no good reason at all to not support legalized sports gambling.

The reality of the situation is that people are going to gamble on sports whether you like it or not. The only question is whether or not they’ll do it under the table and off shore or if it’ll be above board.

At this point, there’s no good reason for it to be illegal. Legalize it all, let people have their fun and put a small tax on it.

This really doesn’t need to be hard at all. In fact, this is incredibly easy. There’s tons of money just waiting to be made.

The only question is who is going to get in on that action. It sounds like Virginia wants part of that action, and I’m here for it.

Now, let’s get a final version of the bill to the governor ASAP. Make it happen, Virginia!