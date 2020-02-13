Granger Smith Talks About His ‘Failure As A Father’ After Son’s Tragic Death

Musician Granger Smith admitted he’s been struggling with shame since the death of his three-year-old son, River.

Smith opened up about what him and his wife Amber have been going through in an Instagram post celebrating the couple’s ten-year anniversary on Tuesday. The photo shows Smith and his wife embracing while a camera snaps photos of them.

“It’s not real,” Smith captioned the photo. “What you see: A couple seemingly in love. Living out the fairytale story draped in the sunset sky with a blue wood planked porch, white antique rocking chair, barefoot, sun kissed hair and summer tanned skin. A couple without a care in the world because LOVE has so consumed them.” (RELATED: Granger Smith’s 3-Year-Old Son’s Cause Of Death Confirmed)

“What I see: 2 people in a storm,” he added. “Hanging on to God for truth and guidance like a lone fence post in a ravaging wind. I see a girl hurting. Drawing on unimaginable strength just to continue on with necessary motherly duties. Clinging to the Bible like it’s a life raft hurdling through an unknown sea. I see a man, savagely battling a relentless demon. Shielded only by Faith and masking the crippling weakness brought on by his deep shame; his failure as a father.”

As previously reported, Smith’s son, River, died in a drowning incident back in June of 2019.

Smith shared the post in order to show his followers that his family is still struggling after the death of River.