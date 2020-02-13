Granger Smith Talks About His ‘Failure As A Father’ After Son’s Tragic Death

Musician Granger Smith admitted he’s been struggling with shame since the death of his three-year-old son, River.
Smith opened up about what him and his wife Amber have been going through in an Instagram post celebrating the couple’s ten-year anniversary on Tuesday. The photo shows Smith and his wife embracing while a camera snaps photos of them.
View this post on Instagram
It’s not real. – What you see: A couple seemingly in love. Living out the fairytale story draped in the sunset sky with a blue wood planked porch, white antique rocking chair, barefoot, sun kissed hair and summer tanned skin. A couple without a care in the world because LOVE has so consumed them. – Oh yah, and there’s a camera dude. And another guy holding a bounce board for perfect light. There’s a slew of other characters behind that making damn sure the fairytale looks believable. It’s okay, it’s my job and I’m used to it. It’s part of what I do in the lens of a camera to sell a song or a lifestyle or a brand. But just because its for sale doesn’t make it 100% REAL. At some level, you (the reader of this post) will only see the side we allow you to see at the time. That’s how humans work. Anyone that’s ever chosen a family photo according to the least crooked of their crooked smiles, knows what I mean. – What I see: 2 people in a storm. Hanging on to God for truth and guidance like a lone fence post in a ravaging wind. I see a girl hurting. Drawing on unimaginable strength just to continue on with necessary motherly duties. Clinging to the Bible like it’s a life raft hurdling through an unknown sea. I see a man, savagely battling a relentless demon. Shielded only by Faith and masking the crippling weakness brought on by his deep shame; his failure as a father. – But we’re still in love. Stronger than ever before, but it feels different in its evolution now. It’s not the fairytale, but the vulnerability that fuels the fire. The very essence of what makes us human…bounded by integrity and truth but still fundamentally flawed…that makes our love mature. – It’s always sweet to see a young couple exchange vows and rings. But it’s truly special when you see the old couple holding hands on the sidewalk. Because you know the peaks and valleys they’ve climbed together, the storms they’ve weathered, the mature love that’s endured. THAT is the real fairytale. – I guess I just want to say that today is our 10 year wedding anniversary. And I love @amberemilysmith a whole bunch. And it will take more than “til death do us part.” ❤️????
“It’s not real,” Smith captioned the photo. “What you see: A couple seemingly in love. Living out the fairytale story draped in the sunset sky with a blue wood planked porch, white antique rocking chair, barefoot, sun kissed hair and summer tanned skin. A couple without a care in the world because LOVE has so consumed them.” (RELATED: Granger Smith’s 3-Year-Old Son’s Cause Of Death Confirmed)
“What I see: 2 people in a storm,” he added. “Hanging on to God for truth and guidance like a lone fence post in a ravaging wind. I see a girl hurting. Drawing on unimaginable strength just to continue on with necessary motherly duties. Clinging to the Bible like it’s a life raft hurdling through an unknown sea. I see a man, savagely battling a relentless demon. Shielded only by Faith and masking the crippling weakness brought on by his deep shame; his failure as a father.”
As previously reported, Smith’s son, River, died in a drowning incident back in June of 2019.
Smith shared the post in order to show his followers that his family is still struggling after the death of River.