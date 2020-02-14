Joy Behar Officiates Surprise Wedding On ‘The View’ On Valentine’s Day And It’s Truly Can’t-Miss!

Joy Behar surprised one couple on “The View” on Valentine’s Day with a surprise wedding for the pair and the video is just about the sweetest thing we have ever seen.

It all went down Friday on the ABC talk show, when the co-host said she heard there was a couple in the audience, Sarah Chrisman and James “Bo” Allbritton, of Council Bluffs, Iowa, who met in 2008 and had been engaged for four years, yet to make it official, per ABC News in a piece published Friday. (RELATED: Joy Behar: Female Trump Voters Don’t Know The Difference Between A Predator And A Protector)

WATCH:

“My spies have told me that there is a couple, not a throuple, a couple who are engaged and would love to get married on Valentine’s day,” Joy said. “So where is Sara Chrisman and Bo Allbritton. So how long have you guys been engaged.”

“Well, we’ve been engaged four years and we’ve been together for 12,” Sarah shared when she was located in the audience. (RELATED: Meghan McCain Blasts Trump At John McCain’s Funeral)

“Wow, okay, very good,” Beahr replied. “So, it so happens, I happen to be an ordained minister. So if you’re willing to make it official right now, we’ll throw in another trip to Cabo and I’ll marry you today. Do you want to do it?”

“Yes,” Sarah responded very quickly. “Please, please,” Bo added.

“Going to chapel and we’re gonna get married,” then began to play in the background, as the set was transformed to a make-shift wedding chapel. To say the bride looked overjoyed and excited would be a serious understatement.

“Okay, let’s go,” Behar shared. “Hold my hand. You guys stand here. All right. You ready?”

“I guess,” Bo replied. “Ready,” Sarah exclaimed. “A little stunned.”

“We are gathered here today to witness the marriage of Sara Chrisman and James Bo Allbritton,” Joy explained. “They first met 12 years ago at Best Buy. After three years of dating, Bo popped the question in Target. What’s this fascination with retail stores? Did you consummate your relationship at Home Depot?”

“Okay, the fact is they’ve been living in sin, as you heard, all this time, and now they want to make it official and take all the fun out of it,” she added. “So without further ado, Brian, do you have the rings?”

Behar continued, “And Sara, here we go, Sara. This is your moment, Sara. Don’t blow it.”

“Do you take Bo as your awfully — lawfully wedded husband and promise to only make him watch ‘The View’ once or twice a week?” the co-host asked.

“I do,” Chrisman replied.

“And Bo, do you take Sara as your lawfully wedded wife and promise to keep your nose hairs trimmed and never wear socks with sandals?” Behar asked.

“I do,” Bo said.

“He does. He does,” Behar explained. “Wait, wait, it’s not over yet. By the power vested in me by an online course, I now pronounce you man and wife — husband and wife. You may kiss the bride.”

Congratulations!