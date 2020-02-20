Reporter Reacts: We Watched The Dumpster Fire Nevada Debate So You Didn’t Have To

Six Democratic presidential primary candidates squared off on the debate stage at Harrah’s Las Vegas Casino Wednesday night, and to put it lightly, it was a total dumpster fire.
In a good way.
Daily Caller’s senior White House correspondent Christian Datoc watched the entire debate, and our producers made him watch it a second time just to make sure y’all could catch all of the highlights.
WATCH:
