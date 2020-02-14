EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Mike Lee Explains Why He And 7 Other Republicans Voted To Limit Trump’s War Powers

In an exclusive interview with Daily Caller’s Christian Datoc, Utah Republican Sen. Mike Lee explained why he and other Senate Republicans supported Virginia Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine’s resolution to limit President Donald Trump’s war powers.
Lee also touched on his fellow Utah Republican Sen. Mitt Romney’s decision to vote guilty on one of the articles of impeachment.
WATCH:
