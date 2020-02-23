Editorial

Melania Wows In Gorgeous Black And White Pants And Top Combo For Trip To India

U.S. President Donald Trump with First Lady Melania Trump response to questions from the media on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., before their departure to India, February 23, 2020. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Font Size:

Melania Trump definitely turned heads Sunday when she stepped out in a gorgeous pair of black and white pants and top combo for her trip to India.

The first lady looked just as striking as ever in the outfit as she joined President Donald Trump on the South Lawn of the White House before their departure. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

She completed the fashionable look with loose hair, white and black flats and a black trench coat.(RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

To say the look was perfect would be a serious understatement.

“.@FLOTUS already practicing some fashion diplomacy. Her pants are by Rachel Roy, an American designer whose father was born in India. (She is also a close personal friend of Melania’s.) Fun fact: @MichelleObama wore Roy on her first trip to India in 2010,” a tweet from a CNN reporter about FLOTUS’ outfit read.

The first lady’s fashion sense is always on point as has been noted before. Most recently, she wowed when she showed up in a beautiful sleeveless white dress to accept the 2020 “Woman of Distinction” award at Palm Beach Atlantic University in Florida.

