Handful Of NFL Teams Want Video Review Of Pass Interference Calls Scrapped

A handful of National Football League teams reportedly have expressed their opposition to continuing the video review process of pass interference calls for the 2020 season.

A survey by the powerful competition committee, taken by 22 of the teams found that there’s a strong opposition to the system installed last year and a handful who responded want it scrapped from the NFL, per the Associated Press in a piece published Wednesday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to the report:

The survey shows that bringing back for 2020 the video reviews on such calls (and non-calls) is opposed by 17 of 22 teams that responded to the survey. As for making the rule permanent, 21 are against and eight in favor.

The survey found that the biggest complaint for the review system is that subjectivity has been included in determining the call. Many owners, as well as coaches, general managers and players, complained about the inconsistencies in the calls. (RELATED: Rams Fan Bryan Cranston Talks Playoffs And Working With Eagles Fan Kevin Hart)

The video review was extended to pass interference calls in response to the non-call in the NFC title game at the end of the 2018 season between the Los Angeles Rams and the New Orleans Saints which benefitted the Rams.

No decision will be made for a while, as the committee will have many more meetings before the group, which recommends rules adjustments, presents its list of recommendations to the owners at the annual meeting in late March in Palm Beach, Florida.

In order for a rule to pass, 24 out of 32 owners, must vote for it. Stay tuned.