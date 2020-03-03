Biden Confuses His Wife For His Sister During Super Tuesday Victory Speech

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden confused his wife, Jill, for his sister, Valerie Biden Owens, as he began his Super Tuesday speech in Los Angeles, California on Tuesday night.

WATCH:

“Hello, hello, hello!” Biden told the excited crowd. “It’s a good night. It’s a good night. It seems to be getting even better. They don’t call it Super Tuesday for nothing. By the way, this is my little sister, Valerie, and I’m Jill’s husband. Oh no … You switched on me. This is my wife. This is my sister. They switched on me.” (RELATED: Biden Filmed Sniffing Baby On Super Tuesday In Viral Video)

Bolstered by the campaign withdrawals and subsequent endorsements of former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, the former vice president’s big night included wins in Virginia, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and an upset of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders in Kloubuchar’s home state of Minnesota.