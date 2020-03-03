Chicago Named The Best City In America For St. Patrick’s Day Celebrations

Chicago is apparently the best city in America for St. Patrick’s Day celebrations.

WalletHub released a study Tuesday morning for the best cities in the country when it comes to celebrating the day, and Chicago was at the top of the list for the March 17 festivities. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It was followed by Boston, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, and Tampa.

I would have guessed Boston would have taken the top spot, and Chicago would have come second. Apparently, I don’t know what I’m talking about.

To be fair to the good people in Chicago, they go hard for St. Patrick’s Day. I don’t really know why, but they go all out for the holiday celebrating Irish heritage.

Turning the river green is one of the coolest things we see in the country on the big day.

I also like how Madison checked in at 16th on the list. I didn’t see that coming at all. Having spent years of my life in the beautiful capital, I can speak from firsthand knowledge of how people there like to party.

If there’s an excuse to be drinking, you can bet everything you own people in Madison will find it. That’s just who we are.

Sound off in the comments with your plans for March 17. It should be a good time.