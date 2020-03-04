Atlantic 10 Bans High-Fives For The Conference Tournament Because Of The Coronavirus

The Atlantic 10 won’t allow high-fives during their conference tournament in Brooklyn.

According to Brian Bennett, the conference has banned high-fives because of the coronavirus, and will instead encourage players to do “forearm bumps.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Atlantic 10 says it is monitoring the coronavirus spread for its upcoming tournament in Brooklyn and that as a precaution, it has banned team handshakes, instead substituting “forearm bumps.” Strange days. pic.twitter.com/HpkyMc8yDC — Brian Bennett (@GBrianBennett) March 3, 2020

This is really starting to get stupid. It’s not stupid that people are concerned. What’s stupid is that we’re telling people high-fives aren’t okay, and they should forearm bump instead.

This is a sporting event. This is a basketball game. The Atlantic 10 does realize the players are going to touch each other on the court, right?

There’s no way to avoid it. They’re going to touch each other. That’s the way basketball and all other sports work.

If you don’t like it, then don’t step on the court. The idea that banning high-fives during basketball games will somehow save us is laughable.

Again, I get the coronavirus being a serious subject, but at some point, you just have to live your life and play the game.