Election Dissection: Super Tuesday Results Are In, Here’s What You Need To Know

Former Vice President Joe Biden won 9 of the 14 states in the Super Tuesday primaries, with California still awaiting finalized results. Maine appears to be a split tie between Biden and Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, both receiving 8 delegate votes.

Tuesday night’s results essentially confirmed that the race for the democratic nomination is going to be between Sanders and Biden. Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren lost her home state, but has not yet pulled out (as of early March 4), though she is polling far behind her remaining two competitors. (RELATED: Bloomberg Suspends Presidential Campaign)

Democratic Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard gained a delegate Tuesday night in American Samoa, meaning she might be able to join the March 15 debate in Arizona. However, she will not be able to come close to being competitive for the Democratic nomination, short of an unusual situation, like a brokered convention.

