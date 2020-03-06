Election Dissection: Super Tuesday Takeaways You Won’t See On CNN

Well, this sure was a Super Tuesday for the record books.
GOP strategist Adam Goodman joined Daily Caller senior White House correspondent Christian Datoc to break down the results, all of the fallout and predict exactly what’s going to happen in the upcoming states. Let’s just say, it’s not over yet.
WATCH:
