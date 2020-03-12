Congratulations To The 2020 College Basketball National Champions – The Wisconsin Badgers

Ladies and gentlemen, I’m proud to officially announce the Wisconsin Badgers as the 2020 college basketball national champions.

Following the official cancelation of March Madness because of coronavirus, we must now determine our champion based on the regular season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Given the fact the Big 10 was without question the toughest conference in America (agreed on by virtually everyone with a functioning brain), then we must take the B1G champion at the title winner.

Given the fact that Wisconsin, Michigan State and Maryland all tied, we must then go to the tiebreaker.

The Badgers won that, which means we’re now the national champions.

Ever since I was a little boy, I’ve dreamed about this day. We almost got it in 2015, but the refs stole it from us against Duke.

Did I want to win a national title this way? No. I’d rather March Madness continue and we lose in the first round than win it this way.

Having said that, a title is a title, and it’s now ours. Whether or not the NCAA recognizes it doesn’t matter.

We won the best conference in America, and that’s all we can go off of. Now, let’s get that banner hanging in the Kohl Center ASAP, and then let’s get back to work.

Defending our national title next season won’t be easy. As the top team in America, we’ll have a target on our back.

Take the rest of today, enjoy the moment and then prepare to go back-to-back as national champions in 2021!

It’s a hell of a day to be a Wisconsin Badger!