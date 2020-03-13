Nebraska Cornhuskers Create Program To Help Athletes ‘Build Their Individual Brands’

The Nebraska Cornhuskers are apparently more focused on social media than on winning titles.

The Cornhuskers have created a program to help athletes “build their individual brands.” According to a release from Nebraska, the program, “will provide all 650-plus Nebraska student-athletes social media solutions with proven effectiveness at the highest levels of professional sports.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Yes, the Nebraska Cornhuskers are focused on social media as their basketball program falls to new lows and the football team is a complete nose dive under Scott Frost.

Ready Now. The first program in college athletics to provide brand building solutions for every student-athlete. Launching right here in Lincoln, Nebraska. Powered by ???? @opendorse.

????: https://t.co/XtWksBzVFM pic.twitter.com/TIhaAIn6bN — Nebraska Huskers (@Huskers) March 10, 2020

If I was a Nebraska booster writing big checks to the Cornhuskers, I’d be on the phone so fast after seeing this that your head would spin.

Number one, this is insanely stupid to begin with. It’s just absurdly dumb. Athletes aren’t in college to grow their Instagram followings.

They’re in college to get a free education and focus on dominating their sport. If their priorities are anything else, then they need to get the hell out.

This whole situation is made much worse by the fact Nebraska sucks at the two sports that matter most – men’s basketball and football.

I’d at least be willing to tolerate some dumb antics if they were winning at the sports that generate revenue, but they’re not.

Scott Frost’s tenure has been nothing short of a complete disaster, and they’re out here focused on Twitter and Instagram. What an utter joke.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nebraska Football (@huskerfbnation) on Mar 9, 2020 at 5:03am PDT

Do better, Nebraska. Do much better.